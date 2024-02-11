US midfielder Johnny Cardoso shines: Real Betis down Cadiz in La Liga

MADRID: US midfielder Johnny Cardoso turned in a man-of-the-match performance to help Real Betis beat a struggling Cadiz 2-0 and move into sixth place in thee La Liga on Friday. Betis leapfrogged Real Sociedad and Valencia into sixth.

Betis was missing its top goal-scorer Isco, out for several weeks with a thigh injury, but his absence was barely noticed as the visitor took the lead after five minutes. Cardoso won the ball on the right flank and his cut back was swept home first time by Willian José.

Pablo Fornals made it 2-0 less than a minute into the second half when he curled a superb left-foot strike past the outstretched hand of Jeremias Ledesma.

Cardoso was signed from Brazilian club Internacional in January.

Real Madrid top the La Liga, two points ahead of Girona. They meet on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Agencies

