US Open: Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth in second round

NEW YORK: India’s doubles pair Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the second round of the US Open after upsetting eighth-seeded local favourites Christian Harrison and Evan King in a tough three-set battle, in New York, on Friday.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes, riding on a far superior first and second serves. Chandrasekar and Prashanth will now face Australia’s John-Patrick Smith and Brazil’s Fernando Romboli in their second round match.

Meanwhile another Indian pair of Rithvik Bollipalli and N Balaji bowed out from the competition losing their opening-round match. (Agencies)

