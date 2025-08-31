US Open: Gauff, Sabalenka cruise into fourth round

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff cruised into the fourth round of the US Open with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over Poland’s Magdalena Frech on Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

The 21-year-old, already a two-time Grand Slam champion, raced to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before Frech, the No 28 seed, fought back to level at 3-3. But Gauff, seeded No 4, quickly reasserted herself, breaking again to take the set 6-3.

The second set proved more straightforward.

The 2024 French Open winner raised her level, dominating the rallies and sealing the set 6-1 to book her spot in the last 16.

Meanwhile Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is the World No. 1 and the defending champion, as she battled past Leylah Fernandez to secure a straight-sets victory 6-3, 7-6(2) in an intense third-round clash on Friday.

Under the lights of Louis Armstrong Stadium, Sabalenka delivered a composed and commanding performance, taking 1 hour and 39 minutes to overcome the spirited Canadian. The win was especially sweet for the Belarusian, as she avenged her heartbreaking semifinal loss to Fernandez at the 2021 US Open.

“It was definitely an exciting match,” Sabalenka said, as per the official website of WTA.

Up next, Sabalenka faces Cristina Bucsa in the fourth round, their first-ever career meeting, as she continues her march toward back-to-back US Open titles.

Meanwhile Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia upset seventh seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy, winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 after a tightly contested first set. Jessica Pegula, the fourth seed from the United States, edged past Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-1, 7-5, maintaining composure during a competitive second set.

Spain’s Cristina Bucsa staged a comeback to beat Elise Mertens 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, overturning an early deficit with persistence and tactical play. Ann Li from the United States defeated Australia’s Priscilla Hon 7-5, 6-3, capitalising on crucial points to close out both sets. (Agencies)

