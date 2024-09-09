US Open: Australia duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson wins men's doubles title

NEW YORK: Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson made amends for their Wimbledon final heartbreak by lifting the men's doubles title at the US Open with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz on Saturday. The seventh-seeded Australians, who failed to convert three match points during the Wimbledon doubles final in July, needed three championship points to get the job done in New York after a the Germans mounted a brief fightback in the second set.

With the win, Purcell and Thompson became the first all-Australian team to win a US Open men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1996. Agencies

