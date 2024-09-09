Sports

US Open: Australia duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson wins men's doubles title

Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson made amends for their Wimbledon final heartbreak by lifting the men's doubles title at the US Open with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz on Saturday.
US Open: Australia duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson wins men's doubles title
Published on

NEW YORK: Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson made amends for their Wimbledon final heartbreak by lifting the men's doubles title at the US Open with a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz on Saturday. The seventh-seeded Australians, who failed to convert three match points during the Wimbledon doubles final in July, needed three championship points to get the job done in New York after a the Germans mounted a brief fightback in the second set.

With the win, Purcell and Thompson became the first all-Australian team to win a US Open men's doubles title since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde in 1996. Agencies

Also Read: US Open: Taylor Fritz sets up final against Jannik Sinner

Also Watch:             

US Open
Max Purcell -Jordan Thompson

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com