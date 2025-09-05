U.S. Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime fights past Alex de Minaur

NEW YORK: Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, as he continued his renaissance at the year’s final major.

The 25th seed has struggled with injuries and dips in confidence since his breakthrough trip to the U.S. Open semifinal four years ago, but brought his best level to Arthur Ashe Stadium as he sent over 22 aces and 51 winners.

The defeat had a familiar sting for De Minaur, who has now made six quarterfinal appearances at the Grand Slams without ever advancing to the semis.

“It feels amazing, four years ago, it feels like more. It’s been a tough couple of years, but it feels great to be back in the semis,” said Auger-Aliassime.

A handful of unforced errors made the difference in a tightly contested first set as Auger-Aliassime dropped his serve in the seventh game when he sent a shot past the baseline.

The momentum was in De Minaur’s favour in the second set as he saved two break points in a marathon, eight-deuce fourth game, and Auger-Aliassime dropped his serve in the fifth when he sent another shot out.

But the Canadian broke back immediately and won the tiebreak on the third set point when De Minaur whacked a backhand into the net.

Down a break in the third set, De Minaur levelled it from the baseline in the 10th game but could not hang on to the momentum, as the Canadian broke again in the next game and clinched the set with an ace.

De Minaur was up a break in the final set but once again ran out of steam as Auger-Aliassime broke him to love in the ninth game and powered through the final tiebreak.

“It was just a lot of nerves today, the whole match. It wasn’t pretty, but that’s what Grand Slam matches are sometimes,” said Auger-Aliassime. Agencies

