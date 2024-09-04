US Open: Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Karolina Muchova cruise into quarters

New York: Iga Swiatek swept past Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the quarter-finals at the US Open on Monday as the top seed continued her flawless run through the Flushing Meadows draw.

Swiatek, the only former women's champion still standing, has not dropped a set in New York and in her 100th Grand Slam match the 23-year-old lost only four points on her first serve.

Samsonova, the 16th seed, was gunning for her first Grand Slam quarter-final but never got into the match and failed to set up a single break-point against the Pole.

Swiatek next faces American Jessica Pegula, whom she beat in the quarter-finals two years ago.

Jessica Pegula and Karolina Muchova booked their places in the quarter-finals with stress-free straight sets wins.

On the United States' Labor Day holiday, American Pegula was efficient yet again while scoring a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Russia's Diana Shnaider.

Sixth-seed Pegula, who missed the French Open due to injury but triumphed at a US Open tune-up event in Canada last month, said her game is trending in the right direction as the pressure-packed second week of the Grand Slam gets underway.

Muchova, who like Pegula has yet to drop a set at the tournament, hit 17 winners to upset Italian fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

The unseeded Czech appears to be fully recovered from the wrist surgery that had sidelined her for 10 months and will next face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat veteran Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 for a place in the semis. Agencies

Also Read: US Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Iga Swiatek, Caroline Wozniacki advance to Round of 16

Also Watch: