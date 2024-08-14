American Jessica Pegula holds off Amanda Anisimova to win second straight Canadian Open title

Toronto: The third-seeded American Jessica Pegula bagged her second straight Canadian Open title, battling past compatriot Amanda Anisimova in an all-American final, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

It was also Pegula’s third career WTA 1000 title. Along with winning the Canadian Open last year in Montreal. She also won WTA 1000 Guadalajara in 2022.

Pegula needed 1 hour and 27 minutes to get past Anisimova, who had defeated four straight Top 20 players to reach the first WTA 1000 final of her career. Pegula denied her countrywoman a fifth Top 20 win of the week, and won her sixth WTA singles title in the process.

Moreover, the 30-year-old Ameican became the first woman to win back-to-back Canadian Open titles since Martina Hingis won her second straight in 2000. Pegula was already the first woman to reach two straight finals at the event since Simona Halep in 2015 and 2016, according to WTA stats. IANS

