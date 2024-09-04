US Open: Jannik Sinner to meet Daniil Medvedev in quarterfinals

New York: World No. 1 Italian Jannik Sinner battled past home favorite Tommy Paulin in a fourth round match to enter the US Open quarterfinals in Tuesday.

Paul roared on by a raucous American crowd, gave top-seeded Sinner all he could handle for two sets before the Italian created some late separation to seal a 7-6(3), 7-6(5), 6-1 victory.

Sinner is now the only man this year to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams. The 23-year-old won his maiden major title at the Australian Open before reaching the Roland Garros semis and the Wimbledon quarters.

The Italian is the eighth male player to reach all four majors quarterfinals in the same season since 2000. He joins an illustrious list that also includes Novak Djokovic (8 times), Roger Federer (8), Rafael Nadal (5), Andy Murray (4), David Ferrer (2), Stan Wawrinka (1) and Andre Agassi (1).

He will now face Daniil Medvedev in a battle of the only two major champions remaining in the draw.

Daniil Medvedev barely broke a sweat as he brushed aside unseeded Nuno Borges 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the US Open with an utterly dominant display.

Fifth seed Medvedev is the only former champion left in the men's draw and the clash was a one-sided contest where Borges, playing in a Grand Slam fourth round for only the second time in his career, had no answers to the Russian's power.

The manner of the victory was a far cry from the same stage at the Australian Open where Borges managed to take a set off Medvedev but here he made 10 double faults and 51 unforced errors.

Sinner took a commanding two-set lead with powerful serves and decisive returns on set point. Three games later, he was up 3-0 in the third set, and he swiftly closed out the match in just 39 minutes, following grueling battles in the first two sets.

Briton Jack Draper reached his first quarterfinal at at Major, reaching the last-eight stage at the US Open with a straight sets victory over Czech Tomas Machac here on Monday. Draper won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 becoming the first male player from his country after Andy Murray to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open.

The British lefty was in total control from the early stages at Louis Armstrong Stadium, where he played with high intensity and struck 35 winners. He became the first British man to advance to the last eight at the hard-court major since former champion Andy Murray in 2016. Agencies

