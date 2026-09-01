US Open: Mariano Navone Stuns Novak Djokovic in First-Round Shock

New York: The 2026 US Open started most disappointingly for Novak Djokovic, the most successful male player in Grand Slam tournaments, as the fourth seed made a stunning and dramatic exit from the men’s singles competition on the opening day in New York.

Mariano Navone upset Djokovic in a five-set stunner on Monday (IST), handing the 24-time Grand Slam champion his first opening-round defeat at a Grand Slam since 2006.

Navone earned a 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win in Arthur Ashe Stadium, pulling away in the final two sets as Djokovic struggled physically under the closed roof.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic, a four-time US Open champion, looked out of sorts after bursting from the gate in a four-hour, 36-minute match, the longest first-rounder ever in a major.

The physical troubles that waylaid the Serb in a recent loss at Cincinnati visited once again, as energy and winners were in short supply.

There were many signs pointing towards Djokovic finding a way past the Argentine inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, including the fact that the fourth seed had not lost in the first round of a major since the 2006 Australian Open.

Even when Djokovic let slip a break advantage at 2-1 in the fourth set and needed a decider, history was still on his side. The Serbian was 42-12 in five-set matches, while Navone was 0-4. The Argentine was just 12-29 in tour-level matches on hard courts.

But the 39-year-old Djokovic was unable to battle through. During the four hours and 36 minutes of play, the 101-time tour-level titlist struggled to move at times and vomited on multiple occasions. After winning his first game of the fifth set to trail 1-3, Djokovic teared up while standing behind the baseline as the fans roared to try to urge him back into the clash.

On match point, Navone scrambled to retrieve a drop volley and shovelled the ball into the open court before embracing a gracious Djokovic at the net just before midnight. The ATP No. 1 Club member stopped to sign several autographs on his way off the court. IANS

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