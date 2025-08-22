US Open Men’s Singles Draw: Sinner vs. Kopriva; Djokovic and Alcaraz Share Same Half

NEW DELHI: Top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner will begin his title defence against Czech Vit Kopriva in the opening round.

The 24-year-old Italian, who retired during the first set of his Cincinnati Open final with Alcaraz earlier this week, could meet Britain’s Jack Draper in the quarter-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz was put on a US Open collision course with Novak Djokovic.

Spanish star Alcaraz faces a potentially awkward route to the final where a possible showdown with world number one Jannik Sinner could be waiting at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz, who could supplant Sinner as world number one depending on results in New York over the next fortnight, will have to hit the ground running starting from Sunday.

The Spaniard faces big-serving American hope Reilly Opelka in the first round.

If the tournament follows seedings, the 2022 US Open champion will meet former world number one Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, who is chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, will begin his campaign against Learner Tien in the opening round.

Seventh seed Djokovic leads Alcaraz 5-3 in previous meetings, and defeated the Spaniard over four sets in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 38-year-old Serbian icon’s form remains a mystery though heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. Djokovic has not played since his run to the semi-finals at Wimbledon last month.

The potential quarterfinals on the men’s side could see Sinner vs. Jack Draper, and Alexander Zverev vs Alex de Minaur. The bottom half could involve Alcaraz vs. Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz vs. Djokovic. Agencies

Also Read: World Boxing will require sex testing for fighters before world championships in September

Also Watch: