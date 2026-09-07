US Open: Zverev Beats Tabilo, Fritz Crashes Out as Tien Wins Five-Set Thriller

New York: Top-seeded German Alexander Zverev ousted Alejandro Tabilo to reach the fourth round of the 2026 US Open with a straight-set win of 6-2, 7-6 (2), 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev was coming off two marathon five-set matches, both of which ended in the wee hours of the New York City night. But he made relatively quick work of Chile’s Tabilo. After taking nine hours and 26 minutes to win his first two matches, he brushed aside Tabilo in 2 hours and 26 minutes.

After taking the first set, Zverev had some scratchy moments in the second set, but the reigning Roland Garros champion came through when it counted to deny Tabilo two set points.

Zverev saved both set points before breaking Tabilo’s serve to take a 6-5 lead, only for the Chilean to break back and force a tie-break as Zverev’s serve woes persisted. Yet the 29-year-old remained patient and clinched the set with a composed tie-break display.

The German carried that momentum into the third set, earning a decisive break at 3-2, capitalising on Tabilo’s inconsistency. Zverev continued to apply pressure from the baseline and did not allow the Chilean back into the set, eventually closing out the victory in two hours and 26 minutes to reach the fourth round in New York for the sixth time in his career, ATP reports.

Zverev set up a fourth-round clash with 25th seed Luciano Darderi, who dispatched Australian wild card Dane Sweeny 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round at the hard-court major for the first time in his career.

Elsewhere, fourth-seeded American Learner Tien prevailed 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 in a three-hour, 24-minute five-set battle at Louis Armstrong Stadium to edge Jakub Mensik, continuing a career-best run at his home Grand Slam.

With the win, the 20-year-old became the youngest American to reach the US Open fourth round, matching Andy Roddick’s record. Roddick was also 20 when he reached that stage at the 2002 US Open.

Tien will next face former World No. 8 Karen Khachanov, who has eased past Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2022, when he reached the last four before falling to Casper Ruud.

American Taylor Fritz crashed out in the third round, losing to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 3-6, 4-6, 6-3 , 6-4, 6-4 in his earliest exit from his home major in four years.

Fritz had not dropped a set in the previous two rounds and looked to be among the prime contenders to end a 23-year U.S. men’s major drought but Cerundolo brought his best level to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

He next plays Belgian Alexander Blockx who beat 5th seed Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7 6-3 6-0 6-3.

In other third round matches, Arthur Gea beat Michael Zheng 7-6 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-2, Luciano Darderi beat Dane Sweeny 6-4 6-3 6-3. Agencies

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