US routed by Belgium in 2026 World Cup preparation

NEW DELHI: With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, the U.S. men’s national team’s debut this year began on a sour note after being routed 5-2 by Belgium in Atlanta on Saturday.

The U.S. had a 4-0-1 record in its final five matches last year and looked to be in form on Saturday when Weston McKennie gave the Americans the lead in the 39th minute.

Then, everything unraveled quickly with goals by Zeno Debast in the 45th, Amadou Onana in the 53rd, and a penalty from Charles De Ketelaere in the 59th before Dodi Lukebakio increased the advantage in the 68th and 82nd minutes.

Patrick Agyemang made it 5-2 in the 87th after a Ricardo Pepi takeaway in front of the Belgium goal.

The U.S. opens World Cup play on June 12 against Paraguay. But coach Mauricio Pochettino is more concerned with the match against Portugal on Tuesday, also in Atlanta, which will be his final chance for evaluation within the U.S. structure.

After that, the U.S. will not take the field again before the roster is announced on May 26. Three days later, the Americans play Senegal in Charlotte, with the final tune-up on June 6 in Chicago versus Germany. Agencies

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