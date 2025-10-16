US Soccer Great Christen Press Announces Retirement

NEW DELHI: Two-time World Cup winner Christen Press will retire at the end of the NWSL season, her club Angel City said on Wednesday, leaving a legacy as one of the United States’ most prolific and resilient attackers.

The 36-year-old is among the United States’ all-time leading scorers, with 64 goals and 155 international caps, and was a key figure of the U.S. national team’s modern golden age alongside the likes of Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe.

“It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye to a sport that has defined my life for over three decades,” said Press, who helped the U.S. team to Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“Football has given me everything, and I will miss being on the pitch so very much. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and community for this beautiful ride.” Agencies

