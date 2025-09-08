USA to host Paraguay, Uruguay in November friendlies

Atlanta: The U.S. Men’s National Football team will face two South American teams in November friendlies as the competition heats up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

The USA will first host Paraguay on November 15 at Subaru Park in Chester. Then they will play Uruguay on November 18 at Raymond James Stadium to make USMNT’s return to Tampa for the first time since 2018.

Paraguay and the United States will meet in a friendly as part of their preparations for next year’s FIFA World Cup, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) said on Saturday.

The American team has fared well against Paraguay, holding a 4-2-2 record all-time against the South American side. Their most recent meeting was a 1-0 USMNT win in 2018. IANS

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer to captain India A against Australia A

Also Watch: