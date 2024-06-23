USA Vice-Captain Aaron Jones, Sunny Patel, and Chaitanya Bishnoi Join Major League Cricket 2024 Roster

Dallas: USA’s vice-captain Aaron Jones, Sunny Patel and Chaitanya Bishnoi are set to feature in the upcoming second Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024, which begins on July 5.

Following the mammoth interest in the T20 World Cup and America’s success, three MLC teams—Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, and Seattle Orcas had a roster place available, providing the opportunity for undrafted domestic players to secure a place on a team roster in the upcoming tournament.

The draft order was randomly determined on June 18, and teams were given 48 hours to strategize and finalize any internal discussions before the supplementary draft occurred. IANS

Also Read: Andy Murray to Undergo Crucial Back Surgery Ahead of Wimbledon, Wimbledon Participation Uncertain

Also Watch: