USA vs Ecuador: Balogun Scores as Match Ends in 1-1 Draw

NEW YORK: Folarin Balogun scored in the 71st minute, offsetting Enner Valencia’s first-half goal, as the United States drew with Ecuador 1-1 in a friendly on Saturday. Balogun scored for the second straight game, his seventh goal in 20 international appearances, after Tim Weah intercepted a clearance and passed to Tanner Tessmann, who sent the ball wide to Malik Tillman.

Tillman crossed where Balogun got in front of Joel Ordóñez and, from just inside the 6-yard box, redirected the ball past goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez and in off the inside of the near post.

The 16th-ranked Americans remained with one win in their last eight games against top 25 opponents since March 2024, 2-0 last month over a mostly second-string Japan roster. Agencies

Also Read: Copa America Femenina: Argentina beat Uruguay, Ecuador win vs Peru