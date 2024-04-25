Usain Bolt named ICC Men's T20 World Cup ambassador: International Cricket Council (ICC)

Sports

Usain Bolt has been named as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.
The announcement comes a few weeks ahead of the start of the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever that will inspire a new generation of fans. Bolt's global appeal alongside his out-of-this-world athletic achievements and ability to transcend boundaries makes him a perfect fit for the biggest T20 World Cup ever. ANI

