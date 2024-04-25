Usain Bolt named ICC Men's T20 World Cup ambassador: International Cricket Council (ICC)

Dubai: Usain Bolt has been named as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a few weeks ahead of the start of the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever that will inspire a new generation of fans. Bolt's global appeal alongside his out-of-this-world athletic achievements and ability to transcend boundaries makes him a perfect fit for the biggest T20 World Cup ever. ANI

