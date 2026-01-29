USA's Aaron Jones Suspended for Alleged Anti-Corruption Breaches

New Delhi: USA batter Aaron Jones has been charged with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), said cricket’s global governing body on Wednesday. The charges relate to alleged incidents in Barbados’ Bim10 league in 2023/24 as well as in international matches. As a result, Jones has been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from January 28, 2026, to respond to the charges. (IANS)

