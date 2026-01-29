Sports

USA's Aaron Jones Suspended for Alleged Anti-Corruption Breaches

USA batter Aaron Jones has been provisionally suspended for five alleged anti-corruption breaches by CWI and ICC, linked to 2023/24 Bim10 league and international matches.
New Delhi: USA batter Aaron Jones has been charged with five breaches of the anti-corruption codes of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), said cricket’s global governing body on Wednesday.  The charges relate to alleged incidents in Barbados’ Bim10 league in 2023/24 as well as in international matches. As a result, Jones has been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from January 28, 2026, to respond to the charges. (IANS)

