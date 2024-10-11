Usha fires fresh salvo in feud with EC, says Kalyan Choubey sent SGM agenda without authorisation

New Delhi: The war of words between P.T. Usha and members of the executive committee continues unabated with both parties trading allegations and counter-allegations against each other. On Thursday, it was the turn of the Indian IOA president to fire a fresh salvo and she alleged that joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey had issued an unauthorised agenda for the Special General Meeting, SGM, scheduled for October 25.

"It has come to my attention that Kalyan Chaubey, impersonating himself as the acting CEO of IOA, has issued an agenda using official IOA stationery for a Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held on October 25 in New Delhi. This action is both illegal and in violation of the IOA Constitution," IOA chief PT Usha said in a statement.

Usha made it clear that the current and only CEO of the IOA is Raghuram lyer, who officially joined the IOA on January 15, 2024. It is another matter that the Executive Committee has not endorsed Iyer's appointment, alleging that it was a unilateral decision by Usha with 12 of the 15 members raising questions on the hefty par-package proposed by the IOA president.

"Despite certain members of the IOA Executive Council (EC) denying his appointment and withholding his salary for the past nine months, Mr. lyer continues to serve in his role", citing that both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India, recognise Raghuram lyer as "the legitimate CEO of the IOA".

"In accordance with Article 8.1 of the IOA Constitution, as the president of the IOA, I have already convened the SGM, with due notice issued on October 3, 2024. Further, I have not authorised Kalyan Chaubey, joint secretary of IOA to convene any meeting or promulgate an agenda for the SGM," she added.

Usha further claimed that Chaubey is impersonating himself as the acting CEO of the IOA. IANS

Also Read: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal match to inspire youth in Uttar Pradesh: AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

Also Watch: