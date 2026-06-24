Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shares first emotional reaction on receiving India jersey

New Delhi: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflected on earning his maiden call-up to the senior team and opened about the emotional moment he got his hands on his India jersey, describing it as the ultimate fulfilment of why he first picked up a cricket bat. At the age of 15 years and 71 days, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden call-up to the India T20 squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games 2026, becoming the youngest player to be picked for India, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 36-year record.

Tendulkar made his India debut in 1989 against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 205 days, making him the youngest Indian player ever to feature in a senior international cricket match. If Sooryavanshi features during the tour, he will also become the youngest player to debut for India in men’s international cricket.

“Words cannot explain it. The reason I picked up the bat from day one and went to the ground for practice: that dream is fulfilled now. The biggest step in that journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words. IANS

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