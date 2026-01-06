Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks Pant’s record for fastest Youth ODI fifty

Benoni: Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed Rishabh Pant’s record for the fastest fifty in a Youth ODI during India Under-19’s match against South Africa Under-19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Monday. Chasing a target of 246, India opener Suryavanshi slammed a 15-ball fifty to break Pant’s 18-ball record, which was set during the 2016 U-19 World Cup against Nepal in Dhaka.

The stand-in skipper was eventually dismissed for 68 from 24 balls which included a four and 10 sixes.

The 14-year-old also holds the record for the fastest hundred at this level when he blasted a 52-ball ton against England in Worcester last year. Agencies

