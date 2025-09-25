Shubman Gill To Lead India in The Upcoming Two-Test Series against the West Indies

Guwahati: Shubman Gill has been named captain of the Indian team for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday. With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to injury, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to take over his role in the squad.
In a surprising development, Karun Nair, who had recently returned to the national setup during the England series, has been left out of the squad once again.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will take charge as captain of the India A side for the upcoming ODI series against Australia A.
In an official statement, the BCCI said:
“Mr. Shreyas Iyer has informed the board of his decision to take a break from red-ball formats for six months. Following back surgery in the UK and a steady recovery, he has recently encountered back spasms and stiffness during longer-format games. He intends to use this time to enhance his endurance, build body strength, and focus on overall fitness
The Squad is : Shubman Gill (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Washinton Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Narayan Jagadeesan.