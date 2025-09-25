Shubman Gill To Lead India in The Upcoming Two-Test Series against the West Indies

Guwahati: Shubman Gill has been named captain of the Indian team for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday. With Rishabh Pant ruled out due to injury, seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to take over his role in the squad.

In a surprising development, Karun Nair, who had recently returned to the national setup during the England series, has been left out of the squad once again.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer will take charge as captain of the India A side for the upcoming ODI series against Australia A.