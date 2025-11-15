Vaibhav Suryavanshi scores joint-second fastest T20 hundred by an Indian

DOHA: Vaibhav Suryavanshi recorded the joint-second-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batter during the Rising Stars Asia Cup match against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Friday.

The opening batter raced to a 32-ball century in India’s first match of the tournament, plundering 10 fours and nine sixes on the way.

The record for the fastest T20 hundred by an Indian is jointly held by Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, who breached three-figures in 28 balls. Suryavanshi had become the youngest player ever to score an IPL century earlier this year, at just 14 years and 32 days old.

His 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals was also the second fastest in the history of the T20 tournament, only behind Chris Gayle’s 30-ball effort for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Agencies

