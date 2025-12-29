Valencia coach Fernando Martin dies in boat accident in Indonesia

NEW DELHI: Fernando Martin, a coach with Valencia CF, has died with three members of his family after their boat capsized in Indonesia, the Spanish football club said. Valencia CF said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Fernando Martín, coach of Valencia CF Femenino B, and three of his children in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities.

“At this extremely difficult time, the Club would like to express its deepest condolences and full support to his family, friends and colleagues at Valencia CF, Valencia CF Femenino and the VCF Academy.” Agencies

