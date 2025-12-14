Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan meets Football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata

Lionel Messi, one of the best football players of all time, is in India, and on the very first day of his visit, the world witnessed the ''moment of the year'' when the legendary footballer met Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan.

In the moment that's surely going to be the viral moment, Khan and his younger son, AbRam are seen meeting Messi, giving the world a moment that's hard to forget.

Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday (Dec 13), and within a few hours of touching down, his events began in Kolkata with a meet-and-greet programme.

To meet the legendary footballer, Khan was accompanied by his son, and surely this meeting seems to be the wish of little AbRam.

In the video that's gone viral, Khan is accompanied by his son AbRam, manager Pooja Dadlani, who is also with her daughter. They are seen getting into the crowded hall as they meet the legendary footballer. In the jam-packed crowd, Khan meets Messi and another legendary figure, Luis Suarez.

They shake hands with each other and pose for a picture together. The meeting was short and was done quickly, obviously, as Messi and Shah Rukh both have a tight schedule.

Apart from Khan, Messi is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly at the stadium before he plays in a match in Kolkata. He will also be visiting Hyderabad with Suarez, where they will be taking part in another event and meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. (Agencies)

