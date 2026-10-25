Vani Kapoor eyes historic home win at Indian Open

NEW DELHI: Vani Kapoor put herself in pole position to end India's decade-long wait for a home winner at the Hero Women's Indian Open as she took a slender one-shot lead on the penultimate day of the USD 500,000 Ladies European Tour event here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old carded a three-under 69 for a five-under total of 211 at the DLF Golf and Country Club, staying one shot ahead of defending champion Shannon Tan of Singapore (68-77-67) and Thailand's three-time winner Pornanong Phatlum (72-71-69). Agencies

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