Varun Chakaravarthy becomes fastest Indian spinner to take 200 T20 wickets

Kolkata: Varun Chakaravarthy etched his name in the history books as he became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 200 wickets in T20 cricket on Sunday. The landmark came during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between his side, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, where Chakravarthy struck in his very first over. He removed young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who mistimed a big shot off a well-flighted delivery and was caught in the deep by Ramandeep Singh. That wicket not only gave KKR an early breakthrough but also took Chakravarthy past the 200-wicket mark in record time among all Indian spinners in T20 cricket. IANS

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