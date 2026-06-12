Vaughan Backs Stokes, Says He Should Not Lose England Test Captaincy Over Nightclub Incident

London: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes’ involvement in a late-night incident at a London nightclub should not cost him the Test captaincy, even as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Cricket Regulator investigate the matter.

Stokes and his teammate, fast bowler Gus Atkinson, broke the team’s midnight curfew while celebrating their 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test into the early hours of Monday.

They were present in a nightclub when a member of England’s security staff was struck by a Saracens rugby player, Totoa Avuaa, leaving the staffer bloodied and requiring medical treatment.

“Yes, Ben Stokes broke a curfew. Yes, he made a mistake. But is that a sacking offence as England’s Test captain? I do not think so. Stokes has a lot of credit in the bank for all he has done for England as captain and all-rounder. There is no way that those making the big decisions at the England and Wales Cricket Board have the same credit in the bank.

“We are now at the stage that they either put their necks on the block and say, ‘Right, we are sacking you for that offence,’ or they back him and move on. The ECB is hoping Stokes decides on its behalf. But it has to be brave enough and strong enough to do what it thinks is right. If that is to sack him, then fine, but I do not agree with that decision on this issue,” wrote Vaughan in his column for The Telegraph on Wednesday.

The ECB later confirmed in a statement that Stokes and Atkinson had breached team protocols by being present at the nightclub. Both players remain under investigation, but the governing body has denied any suggestion that Stokes has been asked to resign.

Stokes, 35, has been given time to consider his options, with England expected to name their squad for the second Test on Thursday, with the game to be played from June 17-21 at The Oval.

“A short suspension would be fine, but this is not a big enough incident over which to lose the captaincy. I know he was involved in the Bristol incident, but that was nearly 10 years ago, and I do not remember him getting in a pickle since then. With that in mind, I do not see how you can tell Stokes he is not captain anymore just for going over the curfew by a couple of hours after a win.

“I also do not buy the fact that he will have lost respect in the dressing room or will struggle to impose authority in the future. Did Harry Brook, as white-ball captain, lose the respect of his players after the Wellington incident? No. In fact, England were telling us how well he had bounced back and captained at the Twenty20 World Cup,” added Vaughan.

The controversy comes after a troubled Ashes tour of Australia, where off-field drinking incidents involving Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Josh Tongue, and Ben Duckett led to the imposition of a midnight curfew. Stokes broke the curfew on his first appearance since it was introduced. IANS

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