VCA Stadium in Nagpur, BKC Ground in Mumbai to host Ranji Trophy semifinals

NEW DELHI: Mumbai will play Tamil Nadu at home while Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur in the Ranji Trophy semifinals, starting from Saturday. The VCA Stadium in Nagpur and the BKC Ground in Mumbai will host the last four stage matches of the premier domestic tournament.

Vidarbha recorded a resounding 127-run win over Karnataka to book a place in the semifinals. They will meet Madhya Pradesh, who are coached by Chandrakant Pandit, who guided Vidarbha to back-to-back titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Agencies

