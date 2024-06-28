Venezuela through, Ecuador beat Jamaica to keep Copa America's hopes alive

Inglewood: Venezuela are savouring a famous win after defeating Mexico 1-0 to reach the Copa America quarter-finals.

Mexico's hopes of progression from Group B will now rest on the final matchday, with Ecuador still in the mix to advance after defeating Jamaica 3-1 in Wednesday's other game.

Jamaica are now the first team to be eliminated from the tournament, as Venezuela celebrate joining defending champions Argentina in the last eight with a game to spare.

Salomon Rondon converted a second-half penalty to secure the crucial victory, sending Mexico goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez the wrong way.

It was the veteran striker's 42nd international goal, extending his record tally for the country having also hit the post earlier in the contest.

Mexico had a huge opportunity to level the match from the spot, but Venezuela keeper Rafael Romo repelled a spot-kick from Orbelin Pineda three minutes from time.

Romo is the seventh keeper, and the first from Venezuela, to save a penalty in the competition since 2011 (excluding shoot-outs).

On the otherhand, Ecuador kept its hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals alive with a 3-1 win over Jamaica in Las Vegas that left the ‘Reggae Boyz’ on the brink of elimination.

Ecuador went ahead in the 13th minute via a Jamaica own goal, when Piero Hincapie’s cross from the left was deflected off Kasey Palmer’s shin into the net.

The South Americans doubled the lead via a Kendry Paez penalty kick just before the interval after a handball by Gregory Leigh before Alan Minda killed off the contest in the 91st minute with a goal from a classic counter-attack.\

Jamaica halved the deficit shortly after halftime, scoring its first-ever Copa America goal following a corner. Ethan Pinnock’s effort was blocked by the Ecuador defence but the rebound fell to Michail Antonio, who rifled the ball into the net.

It thought it had earned a penalty in the 73rd minute when referee Cristian Garay was sent to the monitor to check for a possible handball by Alan Franco, but the referee decided not to award a spot kick. Agencies

Also Read: Mexico beat Jamaica in Copa America opener on Gerardo Arteaga's goal

Also Watch: