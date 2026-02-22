Venus Williams Awarded Indian Wells Wild Card

New Delhi: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been granted a wild card entry into this year’s Indian Wells tournament, organisers confirmed.

The 45-year-old American will compete in both singles and doubles at the prestigious event in the Southern California desert, which runs from March 1–15.

Williams expressed her excitement about returning to one of her favourite stops on the tour.

“It’s great to be heading back to Indian Wells and returning home to California,” Williams said in a statement. “There’s nothing like competing in front of these incredible fans. I’ve made so many fun memories here over the years, and I’m grateful to the tournament for having me back,” she added.

A former world number one and four-time Olympic gold medallist, Williams has enjoyed significant success at Indian Wells in the past, reaching the semi-finals on three occasions. She last competed at the tournament in 2024, also as a wild card entrant.

Williams began her 2025 campaign at the Australian Open and continues to balance singles and doubles competition. Last year, she reached the U.S. Open doubles quarter-finals alongside partner Leylah Fernandez, demonstrating her continued competitiveness on the big stage.

At 45 years, Williams became the oldest player to compete in the Australian Open in the Open Era, drawing loud support from the Melbourne crowd in her first-round clash. The American showed flashes of her trademark power but was unable to sustain momentum across three sets against the 24-year-old Danilovic.

Williams edged a tight opening set before Danilovic struck back with greater consistency from the baseline in the second. The Serbian maintained her composure in the decider, breaking Williams at crucial moments to seal the match in just over two hours.

Despite the loss, Williams impressed with nine aces and a 71 per cent success rate on first-serve points, though five double faults proved costly. Danilovic capitalised on her opponent’s second serve, winning 73 per cent of those points and converting five of eight break-point opportunities. IANS

Also read: Australian Open: Venus Williams, Ekaterina Alexandrova crash out