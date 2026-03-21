Very important for Sooryavanshi to not let success or failure get to his head, says Pathan

New Delhi: Former India left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan has urged caution in managing teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, adding that it’s very important for the left-hander to not let either success or failure get to his head.

Sooryavanshi is yet to turn 15, but has already made big runs in his cricketing career so far, including being the fastest Indian batter to hit a century in the IPL (in just 35 balls), and was retained by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

He’s also coming on the back of being Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final in the 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup, won by India. “It is very important for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not to let success or failure get to his head. It’s quite a sensitive age because he is just about 15 years old. At this stage, he potentially has a 20-year professional career ahead of him.

“In today’s time, where longevity is not always a priority and careers can be short, you can still achieve a lot in 6 to 8 years. But Vaibhav could have a much longer journey. Naturally, it is important that someone consistently stays with him as a guide, a good mentor who can support him over time, the role Rahul Dravid played last year,” said Pathan on JioStar.

He also spoke about how Sooryavanshi needs to constantly improve his game to stay ahead of the opposition’s plans to counter him. “At the same time, he must keep improving his game constantly. It is possible that this season, teams may plan against him, like bowling consistently outside the off stump and keeping the ball away from his reach.

“He will need to counter that, even if it comes with the risk of getting out. Also, he might face the same challenges that Abhishek Sharma did, different types of bowling and constant variations in pace, so how he adapts and finds ways to score in those situations will be key.” IANS

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