Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan becomes oldest Bangladeshi cricketer to play Test match

Chennai: Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan etched his name in Bangladesh cricket history on Saturday by becoming the oldest player from his nation to feature in a Test match.

At 37 years and 181 days, Shakib took the field on Day 3 of Bangladesh’s first Test against India in Chennai, surpassing the previous record held by left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique, who was 37 years and 180 days when he last played a Test in 2008.

Shakib, a central figure in Bangladesh cricket for more than a decade, continues to add to his illustrious career with this latest milestone. Widely regarded as one of the game’s premier all-rounders, his longevity and contribution to the team have been instrumental.

While Shakib’s achievement is significant, the world record for the oldest Test cricketer remains with England’s Wilfred Rhodes, who played his final Test at 52 years and 165 days in 1930. Rhodes’ record, as well as his remarkable 30-year Test career, stands as one of cricket’s longest-lasting feats. IANS

