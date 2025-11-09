Veteran athlete Pavitra Bhuiyan shines at Asia Masters Athletics C’ship

A Correspondent

DIGBOI : Veteran athlete Pavitra Bhuiyan of Digboi won a gold medal at the 23rd Asia Masters Athletics Championship in Chennai.

The prestigious championship, hosted by the Masters Athletics Federation of India, witnessed a massive turnout of 2,648 athletes representing several Asian nations including Nepal, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Jordan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines.

Bhuiyan delivered an exceptional performance in the shot put event (55+ age group), securing the top position and earning India a coveted gold. The news has sparked a wave of pride and celebration across Digboi, home to one of the oldest refineries in the country.

Among the three-member contingent from Digboi, athletes Narayan Jaishy and Pronob Gogoi are set to compete on Sunday.

Also Read: EPL: De Ligt’s last-gasp equalizer snatches dramatic draw for Man U at Spurs