Veteran forward Grace Dangmei retires from international football

Margao: Veteran forward Grace Dangmei announced her retirement from international football on Saturday, bringing an end to a distinguished 13-year career with the Indian women’s football team. The announcement came moments after India defeated Bangladesh 3-1 in the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, reclaiming the regional title after a seven-year wait.

As the final whistle sounded, an emotional Grace embraced her teammates while celebrations erupted around the Indian camp. The victory provided the perfect farewell for one of the most influential players in Indian women’s football.

Since making her senior debut in 2013, the 30-year-old represented India in 95 international matches and scored 24 goals. During her international career, she won three SAFF Women’s Championship titles and two South Asian Games gold medals, becoming one of the most experienced figures in the national setup. IANS

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