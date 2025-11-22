Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc completes 100 Ashes wickets

Perth: Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc tore through England’s top order in the first Test in Perth, snaring three early wickets and becoming just the 21st bowler – and the 13th Australian – to reach 100 Ashes wickets.

He hit the milestone in only 23 Tests, underscoring his dominance in the storied rivalry. Starc also drew level with Curtly Ambrose’s 405 Test wickets, and now sits within striking distance of Wasim Akram’s 414, the most Test wickets by a left-arm fast bowler.

In his 100th Test, Starc’s all-round value remains clear as the left-hander has amassed 2,322 runs, including 11 fifties, with a highest score of 99.

In the current squads of both teams, only Nathan Lyon (110) and Starc are the two bowlers to hold 100 or more wickets in the Ashes.

For England, captain Ben Stokes and Mark Wood are the most successful bowlers in the series with 41 scalps apiece. IANS

