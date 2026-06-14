Veteran swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika to attempt world record in sea relay

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika, who has successfully completed several challenging swimming expeditions, including crossing the English Channel, is preparing for yet another remarkable feat. This time, he will attempt to set a new world record by participating in a relay sea-swimming expedition covering approximately 1,300 kilometres.

The expedition is scheduled to begin from Mumbai on November 14 and conclude on the coast of Karnataka on November 28, passing through Goa along the way.

Addressing a press conference here today, Elvis said, “Once again, I am going to swim in the sea and attempt to achieve a goal that is extremely challenging.”

Speaking about the upcoming expedition, he said, “A team of four swimmers will set out from Mumbai and finish in Karnataka, passing through Goa during the course of the journey. This will be the first time a team attempts to cover such a long distance in the sea. If we succeed in completing this mission, it could well set a new world record.”

Elvis further explained that the team will spend nearly 15 days in the sea, with the swimming being carried out in relay format.

“We will have to swim continuously for around 15 days. It is a very demanding challenge, and the body will be under tremendous physical pressure,” he added.

The veteran swimmer also revealed plans for an expedition in Antarctica next year and said preparations are already underway.

“I have planned to swim in Antarctica next year. It requires special preparation because the water temperature is extremely low. Recently, I went to Sela Pass for training, where the water temperature was close to freezing point. Before embarking on my Antarctic expedition, I plan to return to Sela Pass for another round of training,” he said.

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