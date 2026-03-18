Vietnam Secures Spot in AFC Asian Cup 2027 as Malaysia Faces Disqualification

NEW DELHI: Malaysia was eliminated from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 race after the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee forfeited its matches against Vietnam and Nepal in the qualifiers.

The AFC’s meeting, chaired by its Disciplinary & Ethics Committee Chairman, Jahangir Baglari, found that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had breached Article 56 of the AFC Disciplinary & Ethics Code for fielding ineligible players in the following two 2027 Asian Cup Qualifier matches.

The matches inspected were against Vietnam and Nepal, which Malaysia had won 4-0 and 2-0, respectively.

“Accordingly, the AFC Disciplinary & Ethics Committee has decided that Malaysia is declared to have lost both matches 3-0 based on Article 25.1 of the AFC Disciplinary & Ethics Code. In addition, FAM has also been fined USD 50,000,” the FAM said in a statement.

“FAM will make a written request to obtain the reasons for the decision from the AFC Disciplinary & Ethics Committee before considering the next steps to be taken in this matter.”

The verdict saw Vietnam make the cut for the continental showpiece instead. It will make its third consecutive appearance in the tournament, having reached the quarterfinals in 2019. Agencies

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