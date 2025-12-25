Vijay Hazare Trophy: Assam lose to Baroda by five wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered a five-wicket defeat against Baroda in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match played at Rajkot on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 283 runs in 50 overs, Baroda reached the total in 47.5 overs, losing five wickets. Vishnu Solanki played a match-winning knock of 88 not out, while Priyangshu Moliya contributed a valuable 72.

The Assam bowlers failed to perform up to expectations, which proved costly for the team. Sarupam Purkayastha was the lone bright spot in the bowling attack, earning some respect from the Baroda batters. The spinner picked up three wickets while conceding 44 runs.

Earlier, Assam were bowled out for 282 runs in 48.4 overs after being invited to bat first. Opener Pradyun Saikia top-scored with a fine 67, while captain SC Ghadigaonkar and Sibsankar Roy chipped in with 55 runs each. Ghadigaonkar and Pradyun shared a solid 96-run partnership for the second wicket, helping Assam post a competitive total.

Also Read: ‘I’ll always protect my players as much as I can’, says Ben Stokes