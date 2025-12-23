Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite: Ishan Kishan named captain of Jharkhand

Ranchi: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named captain of Jharkhand for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite (VHT) 2025/26, the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) confirmed. The domestic 50-over tournament begins on December 24, with Jharkhand set to open their campaign against Karnataka in Ahmedabad. The squad announced for the season features a mix of experience and youth, including Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Robin Minz, Abhinav Sharan and Virat Singh, as Jharkhand look to build on recent success in white-ball cricket. IANS

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gill, Arshdeep, Abhishek named in Punjab’s squad