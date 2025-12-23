Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gill, Arshdeep, Abhishek named in Punjab’s squad

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh are in Punjab’s 18-man Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, starting Dec 24 vs Maharashtra in Jaipur.
New Delhi: India openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, along with pacer Arshdeep Singh, have been named in Punjab’s 18-man Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. Alongside the trio, the squad also includes Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat. Punjab, who were last season’s quarterfinalists, are slotted in Elite Group C and will begin their campaign against Maharashtra on December 24, playing all seven league matches in Jaipur. The league-stage fixtures conclude on January 8, three days before India’s first ODI. IANS

