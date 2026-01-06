Vijay Merchent Trophy: Aman Yadav Hits Another Century Against Chhattisgarh

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Good show with the bat continued by Assam captain Aman Yadav as he scored another ton in the Vijay Merchent Trophy and this time against Chhattisgarh at Vadodara on Monday. It was the fifth century for Aman in the season.

In reply to Chhattisgarh 1st innings total 124, Assam finished the day II scoring 349-6. Aman faced 181 balls to score 108. He got good support from Surajeet Saikia (66), Subham Biswas (51) and Nihal Baishya (47 no).

