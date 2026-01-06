R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament: Elite Veterans, Silchar in semis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Elite Veterans and Silchar Veterans stormed into the semi-finals of the 2nd R.P. Barooah Memorial Masters T20 Cricket Tournament after registering impressive victories in their respective quarter-final matches at Mangaldoi Stadium today.

In the first quarter-final, Elite Veterans defeated Shillong Veterans by 6 wickets. Winning the toss, Elite Veterans restricted Shillong Veterans to 103/6 in 20 overs. Mark J V Ingty top-scored with 25 runs, while Sylvester Mylliempdah added 24. Sadek Imran Choudhary claimed three wickets.

Chasing a modest target, Elite Veterans reached 104/4 in 16.1 overs, with Dipjyoti Debnath anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 51.

In the second quarter-final, Silchar Veterans overcame Legend Sporting Veterans by 13 runs.

Asked to bat first, Silchar Veterans posted 136/7 in 20 overs, riding on a fine knock of 39 off 28 balls by Abhik Lala. Gunjal Dutta took 3/ wickets for 16. In reply, Legend Sporting Veterans were bowled out for 123 in 18.5 overs despite a spirited effort from Vinod Sharma, who struck an aggressive 36 off 22 balls. Amitava Das claimed 4 wickets for 26.

