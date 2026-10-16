Vinicius Criticizes La Liga for Poor Timing of Four-Match Suspension Announcement

New Delhi: Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has slammed La Liga for announcing his four-match domestic suspension just two hours before the club’s UEFA Champions League fixture against Roma on Thursday. The Brazilian winger will miss Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga fixtures, including the highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona, following his straight red card during the league match against Villarreal last weekend.

“I only heard about it at the stadium. I think the ban came at a bad time. They had all day to announce the suspension, and just as I got to the stadium, I got the message that I was going to miss four La Liga games,” Vinicius said as quoted by goal.com.

The forward also questioned the lack of communication surrounding the disciplinary regulations, claiming players had not been adequately informed about the rule that led to his suspension.

“I don’t understand why. The truth is that the rule is new. They’ve never explained this to us. Someone from LaLiga always comes in, or from whatever the refereeing organisation is called, to explain the new rules to us. But this time, this specific thing, nobody told us about it,” he added. IANS

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