Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 28k international runs

Vadodara: Virat Kohli completed 28000 career international runs on Sunday, when India took on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Kotambi International Stadium (BCA). He became the fastest cricketer to reach this milestone, doing so in just 624 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who did it in 644 innings. Before the ODI series opener, Kohli was only 25 runs short of reaching 28,000 international runs. The right-handed batter had scored 27,975 runs across 556 matches and 623 innings, maintaining a remarkable average of 52.58, with 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries.

Making his 309th ODI appearance for India, Kohli smashed New Zealand’s Adithya Ashok for a boundary off the fifth delivery of the 13th over, and with that, went past the 28000-run mark in international cricket. He also overtook Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the sport. IANS

Also read: Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport after Vijay Hazare heroics