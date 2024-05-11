I’ve brought out the slog-sweep to the spinners: RCB star batter Virat Kohli

Dharamshala: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli emphasised his counter-batting style against the spinners in IPL 2024 and said that the sweep has been a “key scoring option for him.”

Kohli relied on the sweep shot to pick off runs against wrist spinner Rahul Chahar and all-sorts spinner Liam Livingstone, scoring 26 of the 92 runs against them.

“I’ve brought out the slog-sweep to the spinners. I just mentally put myself in that situation and I didn’t practice it at all,” Kohli said after the match. “I know I can hit it because I’ve hit it a lot in the past. So, I just felt like I need to take a bit more risk and for me that shot was something that I used to hit regularly back in the day. And that’s allowing me to hit off the back foot as well because I’m always looking to expose that side of the field against the spin.

“For me that has been a massive factor in this IPL.”

“So, I think it just takes a bit more conviction and take out that thought that props up: ‘what if you get out’. I’ve been managing to stay ahead of that thought in this IPL and that’s really helped me in the middle overs in this IPL, keeping my strike rate up and keeping the scoring rate going for the team as well,” he said.

Kohli could have been out on the third ball of the innings if Ashutosh Sharma had not dropped a difficult catch at point off Kaverappa. In the same over of Kaverappa, Kohli got another life on 10 when Rilee Rossouw dropped another catch at extra cover. IANS

Also Read: Indian Premier League 2024: Virat Kohli shines as RCB post massive score against Punjab Kings

Also Watch: