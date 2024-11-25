"Take Great Pride in Performing for My Country," Says Virat Kohli

Perth: After smashing his 30th Test hundred in the ongoing first Border-Gavaskar Trophy game against Australia at Perth Stadium, talismanic batter Virat Kohli reflected on it, saying he takes great pride in making runs for the country. Speaking to broadcasters Fox Sports after walking off the field post getting his first Test hundred of 2024, Kohli’s first words of gratitude were for his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who was in the stadium to see him get a brilliant century.

“Anushka has been there by my side through thick and thin so she knows everything that goes on behind the scenes when I’m in the room, what goes on in the head when you don’t play as well or you make a few mistakes when you are getting yourself in.”

“So I just wanted to contribute to the team’s cause, I’m not a guy who wants to hang around just for the sake of it. Take great pride in performing for my country, just feels amazing and the fact she’s here makes it even more special,” said Kohli, whose previous century at Perth Stadium came in 2018. Agencies

Also Read: Bumrah Rocks Australia After Kohli and Jaiswal's Tons

Also Watch: