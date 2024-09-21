Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar in list of Indians cricketers to cross 12,000 international runs at home

CHENNAI: Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to cross 12,000 international runs at home during the first Test match against Bangladesh at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Kohli has now joined Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 14,192 runs, in this elite list of Indian cricketers.

Overall, Kohli is the fifth batter to cross the 12k milestone at home. He has hit 4161 runs in Tests, 6268 runs in ODIs and 1577 runs in T20Is. Agencies

