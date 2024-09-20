IND VS BAN, 1st Test: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja ‘super’ partnership

New Delhi: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar credited all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for their "super" 195-run unbeaten partnership to rescue India from a crumbling situation on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (56) and KL Rahul (16) in the second session further mounted India's struggle in the middle before Ashwin-Jadeja reestablished dominance of the home side.

Former India batter lauded Ashwin and Jadeja for shifting the tide with their "all-round brilliance".

"From despair to domination! @ashwinravi99 and @imjadeja's knocks have turned the tide for India once again. This all-round brilliance is invaluable. Super partnership boys," Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the end of play, Ashwin credited his partner for boosting his morale in the gruelling Chennai heat.

"He (Jadeja) was of real help, there was a point in time where I was really sweating and getting a bit tired, Jaddu noticed it quickly and guided me through that phase. Jaddu has been one of our best batters for our team in the last few years. Him being there, pretty solid and he was also very helpful in terms of telling me that we don't have to convert twos into threes which was really helpful for me," Ashwin said. IANS

