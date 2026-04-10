High-voltage IPL clash in Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, all eyes on Virat Kohli

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is gearing up for a memorable night of cricket as the Indian Premier League arrives at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, with a high-voltage clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

At the heart of the excitement is Virat Kohli, who is expected to play his first IPL game in the city. His presence alone has transformed the fixture into a marquee event, drawing fans from across Assam and neighboring states. Adding to the glamour, there is strong buzz that Bollywood star Anushka Sharma may be in the stands, turning the evening into a spectacle that blends sport and celebrity.

Ticket demand has skyrocketed in the lead-up to the match, with only a handful of seats remaining. The frenzy reflects Kohli’s enduring appeal and the rarity of witnessing him live in Guwahati. For many, this is more than just a game-it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

On the field, both teams arrive unbeaten, setting the stage for a fiercely contested encounter. Rajasthan, led by the in-form Riyan Parag, look well-balanced, especially with the ball. Their pace attack-featuring Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger-has the firepower to trouble any batting lineup.

Bengaluru, under Rajat Patidar, will bank on their experienced core. Kohli, alongside the explosive Phil Salt, is expected to anchor the innings, while Tim David provides the finishing punch. With the ball, the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jacob Duffy will look to strike early.

A key contest within the match will be Bengaluru’s challenge against Rajasthan’s aggressive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who have been in destructive form this season. How RCB’s bowlers contain them could shape the outcome of the game.

History slightly favors Bengaluru in this rivalry, with 17 wins to Rajasthan’s 14 in their previous encounters, while three matches have produced no result. Friday’s game will mark their 35th meeting, adding another chapter to an increasingly competitive rivalry.

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